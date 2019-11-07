Hanger: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Hanger Inc. (HNGR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The orthotic and prosthetic company posted revenue of $279.6 million in the period.

Hanger shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.08, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNGR