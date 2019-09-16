  • FILE - In this June 25, 2016, file photo, Olympic champion Missy Franklin answers a reporters question during a news conference at the U.S. Olympic team swimming trials in Omaha, Neb. Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin has married former Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson in suburban Denver. The 24-year-old Franklin announced Saturday's, Sept. 14, 2019, wedding via Instagram. Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP / Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
    Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP
DENVER (AP) — Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin has married former Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson in suburban Denver.

The 24-year-old Franklin announced Saturday's wedding via Instagram.

The Colorado native became the first woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics in any sport at the 2012 London Games. She won a gold medal as part of a relay team in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Franklin retired last year, citing chronic shoulder pain.

Johnson has competed in U.S. Olympic trials and won an NCAA championship with the University of Texas.