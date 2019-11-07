Forestar Group: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The real estate and natural resources developer posted revenue of $236.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $428.3 million.

Forestar Group shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

