Energy company agrees to close Illinois coal plant in 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Texas-based Vistra Energy has agreed to shutter a coal power facility in central Illinois by the end of 2022 under a preliminary settlement with environmental groups that sued the plant in 2013.

The Sierra Club announced Monday that the agreement with Vistra Energy affiliate Illinois Power Resources Generating to close the E.D. Edwards coal plant in Peoria County will proceed to the federal judge hearing the case.

The Journal Star reports that Illinois Power Resources Generating runs the plant employing over 70 workers.

Ryan Hidden, a Sierra Club Beyond Coal campaign organizer, says in a news release that the Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing the settlement.

Sierra Club says the agreement includes the provision of $8.6 million in funds to create clean energy jobs and public health and environmental projects.

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com