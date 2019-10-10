El Paso mass shooting suspect faces trial judge for 1st time

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, police officers walk behind a Walmart at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, in El Paso, Texas. Suspect Patrick Crusius who was indicted for the killing of 22 people in the mass shooting at a Texas Walmart is set to formally hear the charges against him in an El Paso courtroom. An arraignment hearing for Crusius is set for Thursday, Oct. 10.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The 19-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of 22 people at a Texas Walmart is set to face his trial judge for the first time since his arrest.

Patrick Crusius of Dallas is expected to appear in an El Paso courtroom Thursday for a brief hearing.

Police say he confessed to the Aug. 3 mass shooting and that he carried out the attack targeting Mexicans. Some two-dozen people survived the attack with injuries; Hospital officials say two victims are still in the hospital.

Local prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty. Federal authorities are also considering capital murder charges and are investigating possible hate crimes charges. The Department of Justice has called the shooting an act of domestic terrorism.