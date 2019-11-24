East Texas district attorney arrested on assault charge

HOUSTON (AP) — An East Texas district attorney has been charged with allegedly assaulting his wife.

Police arrested Liberty County District Attorney Logan Pickett Saturday at a hotel in downtown Houston. He is charged with misdemeanor assault of a family member.

The 38-year-old was arrested after his wife walked into the hotel lobby bleeding from the head.

Police say the woman told a hotel desk clerk that Pickett had pushed her during a fight and that she fell, striking her head. She later refused to speak with officers about the incident.

Pickett was booked into the Harris County Jail and released Saturday evening on a $1,000 bond. He was first elected district attorney in 2012 and his current term ends in 2020.

Phone messages seeking comment from Pickett’s received no immediate response Sunday.