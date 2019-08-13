Dozens of airline catering workers arrested during protest

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police have arrested 58 airline catering workers for blocking intersections near American Airlines' headquarters during a protest over low pay.

The protest Tuesday was organized by Unite Here, which represents 11,000 workers at the catering company LSG Sky Chefs.

The union says one in four workers who provide food for American Airlines flights earns less than $12 per hour. The union is pressuring American, Delta and United to pay more to catering companies so they can improve pay and benefits.

American says it's not part of the negotiations, but it's confident Sky Chefs and the union will reach an agreement with better terms for employees.

A Fort Worth police spokesman says the people arrested were fined $274 each for violating a city code against obstructing streets and sidewalks.