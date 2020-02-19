Carriage Services: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.5 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $274.1 million.

Carriage Services shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $25.02, an increase of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSV