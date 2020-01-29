Capstead: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $32.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 15 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.3 million, or 62 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $323 million.

Capstead shares have climbed roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.23, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

