Army pilot killed in Afghanistan to be buried Monday in Utah

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) — A 25-year-old Army helicopter pilot killed in a crash in Afghanistan will be buried Monday at Brigham City Cemetery in northern Utah.

CW2 Kirk Fuchigami Jr. was one of two Army pilots killed in the Nov. 20 crash while providing security for ground troops in eastern Logar Province outside of Kabul, officials said.

Fuchigami was a native of Hawaii whose wife, McKenzie Norman, is from Utah.

The Utah National Guard said Friday that Fuchigami's remains were scheduled to arrive Saturday at the Ogden-Hinkley Airport and then be transported to a mortuary in Brigham City.

Funeral services are scheduled Monday morning, followed by burial services that will include full military honors and a military aircraft flyover.

Fuchigami and CW2 David C. Knadle were assigned to a 1st Cavalry Division aviation unit from Fort Hood, Texas.

The Taliban claimed to have shot down the helicopter, but the U.S military dismissed that claim as false.