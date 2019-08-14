7-Eleven reaches settlement over handling of carbon dioxide

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A Texas-based convenience store chain has reached a settlement with California prosecutors regarding illegal handling of hazardous materials.

The Ventura County Star reported Tuesday that 7-Eleven Inc. reached a $1.5 million settlement Monday with the Ventura County District Attorney's office after an investigation revealed the chain's employees had improper training on how to handle carbon dioxide.

Prosecutors say California law requires employers to provide safe handling training for carbon dioxide and to file reports on whether their employees completed the training.

Investigators say 7-Eleven chains statewide use the gas as part of its fountain beverage system and have filed reports on employees completing training even though they did not fulfill the legal obligations of that training.

Officials say the case was investigated by prosecutors in at least eight other counties.

___

Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com