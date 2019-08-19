5 Texas residents charged in WVa in credit card fraud scheme

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say five Texas residents have been arrested in a multistate credit card fraud scheme.

News outlets report criminal complaints in Cabell County Magistrate Court charge the five with conspiracy, fraudulent schemes, fraudulent access device and possession with the intent to deliver.

Huntington police said the suspects were located at a hotel early Sunday with boxes of blank credit cards, multiple fake credit cards and identification cards, a credit card scanner, an embossing machine and two laptops.

Police said the cards were used to make purchases in several states, including Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, Texas and West Virginia.

The complaints charged 29-year-old Gabriele Tonisha Bradford, 26-year-old Anthony Deandre Bush, 30-year-old Markanthony Goday Castillo, 51-year-old Terry Lynn Clay and 35-year-old Byron Keith Malbrough Jr. All are from Houston.

The suspects remained held Monday at the Western Regional Jail.