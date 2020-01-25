3-year-old girl shot in gunfight during West Texas drug raid

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — A 3-year-old girl was shot during a gunfight Friday between police and 16-year-old male suspect during a drug raid at a West Texas house.

A statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety says Midland police officers were serving a search warrant at the house near Hogan Park in eastern Midland shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Gunfire erupted between the officers and the male teen that wounded the child. She was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition, and the teen was taken into custody, DPS Sgt. Oscar Villarreal said Friday. It was unclear if they were related.

The Texas Rangers found evidence of narcotics trafficking in the house and are investigating the shooting, Villarreal said. He had no other information on the toddler's wounds or her condition.