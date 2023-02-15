West Virginia advances campus gun bill despite student alarm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers voted Wednesday to advance a bill that would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms on state college and university campuses, despite overwhelming opposition from frustrated students who came to the Capitol to testify against it.
Some higher education students traveled hours to Charleston to speak against the bill at a public hearing hosted by the House Judiciary Committee, which took place before lawmakers voted to advance the proposal to the full House. The bill was passed by the Senate last month, and has been publicly opposed by the leadership of the state's largest universities.