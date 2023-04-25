Standoff endures over Montana transgender Democrat's remarks

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The standoff over whether Montana Republicans will let a transgender Democrat in the state House participate will likely continue on Tuesday, a day after protests and arrests galvanized both those demanding she be allowed to speak and those saying her actions constitute an unprecedented attack on civil discourse.
A caucus of right-wing lawmakers re-upped their demands for legislative leaders to discipline Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr of Missoula after protesters chanting on her behalf interrupted proceedings in the Statehouse on Monday. The Montana Freedom Caucus — a group of 21 conservative lawmakers — said Zephyr's decision to hoist a microphone toward the gallery's protesters amounted to “encouraging an insurrection."