Q&A: Prosecutors open up about prisoner's fatal beating

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Three former Illinois prison guards will spend years behind bars for fatally punching, kicking and stomping a 65-year-old inmate after dragging him out of sight of security cameras.
Larry Earvin was just four months from the end of his six-year sentence for theft when he disobeyed an order to return to his cell in 2018. Handcuffed, the mentally ill Black man suffered 15 broken ribs and abdominal injuries so severe a portion of his bowel was surgically removed. He died a month later.