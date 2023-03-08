Police release footage of Utah man killed in traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Body camera footage released Wednesday by a suburban police department in Utah shows five officers repeatedly firing into all sides of a car in a fatal shooting after yelling “Gun!” several times. The deceased’s family called the incident “brutal murder" in the lead-up to the release of the footage.
The March 1 shooting came after Chase Allan, 25, refused to give officers his driver's license or comply with most of their commands. He instead responded with a litany of antigovernment views calling into question their authority to pull him over. He was initially stopped by an officer for having what police later called an “illegitimate license plate.”