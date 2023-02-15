Pence says he will fight subpoena as far as Supreme Court

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence declared Wednesday he will challenge a subpoena by the special counsel overseeing Trump investigations — pursuing it to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Special counsel Jack Smith, appointed by the Justice Department, is investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pence was at the Capitol for the ratification of Joe Biden's victory as Trump supporters attacked the building on Jan. 6, 2021.