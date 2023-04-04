NATO flags raised in Helsinki as Finland joins alliance

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO's blue and white flags fluttered against the backdrop of Helsinki's deep blue sky as Finland was on the cusp of its historic entry into NATO Tuesday, a step that doubles the Western alliance’s border with Russia and ends decades of non-alignment for the Nordic nation.
The country's foreign minister traveled the night before to Brussels carrying papers in a suitcase that when handed over to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seal Finland's entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.