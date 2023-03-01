Michigan Senate passes tax relief plan without $180 checks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan tax filers will not receive $180 checks under a sweeping tax proposal passed by the state Senate late Tuesday night, advancing the bills to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk without a key promise in the start of her second-term.
The package, if signed by the governor, will provide relief to retirees by phasing out taxes on public and private pensions and would help lower-income families through significant expansion of the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit from the current 6% to a 30% match of the federal rate. It could also send up to $1.5 billion to the state's business incentive fund.