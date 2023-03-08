Michigan Democrats move quickly to repeal right-to-work

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Democratic-led Legislature moved Wednesday to repeal the state's “right-to-work” law that was passed more than a decade ago when Republicans controlled the Statehouse.
Repealing the law, which prohibits public and private unions from requiring that nonunion employees pay union dues even if the union bargains on their behalf, has been a top priority for Democrats since they took full control of the state government this year. Party leaders announced Tuesday that they planned bring the repeal to a vote in the state House on Wednesday.