Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has denounced the point-blank firing of a tear gas canister at local journalists during his latest anti-government protest as a “primitive act of intolerance,” and he vows to go to court over what he called an attempt on his own life.
In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, the 78-year-old longtime candidate for president spoke more about his grievances over last year’s election — a loss upheld by Kenya’s top court — than the rising prices or other painful economic issues affecting Kenyans at large.