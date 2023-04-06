Indian opposition lawmakers rally against Modi government

NEW DELHI (AP) — More than 100 Indian opposition lawmakers, including members of the Congress party, staged a protest march Thursday after the end of a parliamentary budget session that was marred by shouting and disruptions to proceedings amid a standoff with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
The demonstrators carried big national flags and chanted slogans warning that India’s democracy is in danger, and accused Modi's administration of “misusing” government-run investigation agencies to intimidate opposition leaders.