India's opposition leader Gandhi to appeal defamation charge

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to appear in court Monday to appeal a criminal conviction for mocking the Prime Minister's surname that saw Gandhi expelled from Parliament, dealing a huge blow to his Congress Party ahead of general elections next year.
Gandhi, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his main challenger in the 2024 polls, was ousted after a court sentenced him to two years in prison for defamation for mocking the surname Modi in a 2019 election speech.