Georgia withdraws foreign agent bill after days of protests

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia's ruling party said Thursday it is withdrawing a draft law from the parliament criticized as potentially stifling media freedom and civil society, after several days of massive protests against it in the capital.
The Georgian Dream party and its allies said they were withdrawing the proposed law, citing “controversy in society” it triggered. The bill would have required media and nongovernmental organizations that receive over 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence.”