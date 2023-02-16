Unions vow to disrupt France in March as protest ranks thin

PARIS (AP) — The ranks of marchers were thinner during a new wave of strikes and protests in France Thursday against an unpopular pension reform, but unions put the accent on a planned March 7 general strike which they hope will bring the country to its knees.
The fifth round of nationwide protests that began last month came a day before the deadline for lawmakers in the lower house of parliament to wrap up what has been one of the most rancorous debates in recent years. It concerns the flagship policy of President Emmanuel Macron’s second term, which would raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.