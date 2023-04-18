Detained Tunisian Islamist leader hospitalized, lawyer says

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Influential Tunisian Islamist leader Rached Ghannouchi was transferred to a hospital Tuesday, a day after he was detained and his home and party headquarters were searched, a lawyer who heads an opposition coalition said.

Nejib Chebbi, speaking to The Associated Press, said that neither he nor other lawyers know the reason for Ghannouchi's transfer to the La Marsa hospital, or his condition. Ghannouchi, head of the Ennahdha party, is 82. Chebbi is the president of the National Salvation Front coalition of which Ennahdha is a member.