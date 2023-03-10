Connecticut rest stop workers due $2.7M in wages: lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is suing the operator of the state's 23 highway rest stops, alleging the company is refusing to pay more than $2.7 million in back wages owed to food service workers for Subway, Dunkin' and other restaurant chains, state Attorney General William Tong announced Friday.

The state labor commissioner's lawsuit was filed against New Haven-based Project Service, which runs the service plazas along interstates 95 and 395 and Route 15. The company is responsible for any failure of its subcontractors to follow wage laws and other legal requirements, according to the lawsuit filed in Hartford Superior Court.