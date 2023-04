BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping appealed for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warning “there is no winner in a nuclear war,” state media said, in a long-anticipated conversation after Beijing said it wanted to act as peace mediator.

Xi's government will send a “special representative” to Ukraine for talks about a possible “political settlement,” said a government statement reported by state TV.