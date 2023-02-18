Chief of staff exerts quiet power at center of White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been called the worst job in Washington. The gatekeeper to the most powerful leader on earth. The president's alter ego or the chief javelin catcher.
The job of White House chief of staff is at the fulcrum of the federal government, yet it's a role that remains largely opaque outside of Washington circles. The newest person to assume the title is Jeff Zients, a longtime Washington hand with a reputation as a managerial whiz who became President Joe Biden's second chief of staff last week.