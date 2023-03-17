Alert: China says President Xi Jinping will visit Russia over the weekend in an apparent show of support for Vladimir Putin

BEIJING (AP) — China says President Xi Jinping will visit Russia over the weekend in an apparent show of support for Vladimir Putin.
- Ridgefield's Main Street improvements delayed due to supply chain
- Ridgefield events: Easter Egg Hunt, education classes
- Ridgefield schools' new security director is former Fairfield cop
- Ridgefield expands Pine Mountain parking area near trailhead
- Mobile food pantry fills a need in Ridgefield and beyond
- Ridgefield events: RIFF 2023 passes, 'Ridgefield Rocks' concert
- Ridgefield to add 2 cops, invest in roads under $162M proposal
- Ridgefield events: Keeler Tavern Museum reopens, library show
- Ridgefield marks 1 year of war in Ukraine: 'Ukraine must win'
- Solar panel installation nearly complete in Ridgefield project