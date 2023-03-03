Alert: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says her administration doesn't plan to carry out execution scheduled by a court for April 6

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says her administration doesn't plan to carry out execution scheduled by a court for April 6.
- Ridgefield events: Keeler Tavern Museum reopens, library show
- Ridgefield marks 1 year of war in Ukraine: 'Ukraine must win'
- Solar panel installation nearly complete in Ridgefield project
- Ridgefield to begin project to improve Branchville area of town
- Hickories farm in Ridgefield receives $50,000 state grant
- Ridgefield's St. Stephen's church celebrates Black History Month
- Ridgefield happenings: Historical Society preserves WWII stories
- Some CT schools aren't offering mandated Black & Latino class
- Old Quarry Road site chosen for combined police, fire facility
- Ridgefield happenings: 'Meet Your Legislators', essay contest