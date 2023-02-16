5 held for alleged violent bid to overthrow Serbian leader

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s police on Thursday arrested five people on suspicion of calling for the violent overthrow of the Balkan country’s president during a protest a day earlier, and of arms possession.
The arrested men, some with alleged links to Russia’s private military Wagner Group, took part in a protest on Wednesday evening of far-right, pro-Russian groups demanding that populist President Aleksandar Vucic rejects a Western plan on normalizing ties with Serbia’s breakaway Kosovo province.