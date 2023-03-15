2 Florida men guilty of participating in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Florida men were convicted Wednesday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.
Joshua Christopher Doolin, 25, of Polk City, and Michael Steven Perkins, 39, of Plant City, were each found guilty of felony civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, according to court records. Doolin was also convicted of theft of government property. Perkins was separately convicted of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and engaging in acts of physical violence while on the restricted Capitol grounds. Sentencing is scheduled for July 13.