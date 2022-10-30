Police report explains why ‘suspicious’ man was kicked out of Ridgefield High School football game

RIDGEFIELD — A man was ordered to leave a Ridgefield High School football game in September after a mother and daughter told police they heard he had a gun and was dealing drugs, according to a recently obtained police report.
The rumor “spread quick” across the football field that night, but police said they did not find a gun or drugs on the 23-year-old Ridgefield resident, who was told to leave the school grounds or he would be charged with criminal trespass, according to the report. He was not arrested.