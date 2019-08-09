To boost workforce, medical schools try to sell rural life

In this June 26, 2019 photo, Ashish Bibireddy, 23, poses for a photo at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Va. Ten medical students were on a tour of the city organized by a medical school with the aim of luring them to practice in rural communities facing health care shortages after graduation.

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — A small group of medical colleges across the U.S. is aiming to boost the number of doctors in rural communities by trying to sell medical students on rural life.

They send students to live in small towns and train with local doctors. Some also organize outings and cultural experiences to try to entice students to live or raise a family in a rural community after they graduate.

Schools have taken students to a ranch to brand cattle, brought in an Appalachian story teller and catered local delicacies to show students what rural life offers.

Administrators of rural track medical school programs say their graduates go into rural practice at considerably higher rates than other doctors.

That's good news because rural areas are struggling with hospital closures and physician shortages.