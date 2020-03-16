Malaysia bans mass gatherings, shuts most businesses

A shopper takes a picture at an empty shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, March 15, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's leader has announced a drastic two-week lockdown in the country following a sharp spike in the number of virus cases. Prime Minister Muhyiddini Yassin says religious institutions, schools, businesses and government offices will be shut until March 31. He says travel in and out of the country will be banned. Only essential services including supermarkets, banks, gas stations and pharmacies will be allowed to stay open. Malaysia reported 315 new cases in the last two days to raise its total to 553.