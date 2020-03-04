Judge invalidates Michigan Medicaid work requirements

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday invalidated Michigan's Medicaid work requirements, weeks after a U.S. appeals court affirmed his decision to strike down similar rules elsewhere.

The short order came from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington. He had earlier invalidated Arkansas' requirement that low-income people work for government-provided health insurance, dealing a blow to the Trump administration's efforts to remake Medicaid.

Four Michigan residents sued the federal government in November, with assistance from advocacy groups.

Barring a court decision, the state on March 10 was preparing to notify more than 80,000 enrollees in Michigan's Medicaid expansion program that they did not comply with reporting requirements for January and would lose their coverage on May 31 if they did not report for February and March. The state had 674,000 expansion participants as of November.