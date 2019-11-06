First lady visiting cuddle program for babies born on drugs

BOSTON (AP) — Melania Trump is visiting a Boston hospital's cuddling program that aims to help infants born dependent on drugs or alcohol.

The first lady's stop Wednesday at Boston Medical Center is part of her "Be Best" initiative.

The hospital developed the program to nurture babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. The hospital also works with expectant mothers who misuse drugs or alcohol.

Proponents say cuddling helps lower stress in infants born to addicted women. It includes parental presence at the infant's bedside, skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding.

The White House says that after being briefed on the programs, Mrs. Trump is scheduled to tour the hospital's pediatric unit and meet with children who have been successfully treated.

The Boston Globe reports that about 250 workers at the hospital plan to protest the first lady's visit.