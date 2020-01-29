Deaths rise to 132 in China outbreak as foreigners leave

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in mainland China in an outbreak of a new virus has risen to 132, with a total of 5,974 cases reported, authorities reported Wednesday.

The figures cover the previous 24 hours and represent a rise of 26 in the number of deaths — 25 of which were in the epicenter of Hubei province and its capital Wuhan — and a rise of 1,459 in the number of cases. Dozens of cases have been confirmed outside mainland China as well.

The update came shortly after a plane carrying Americans in Wuhan departed on its way to Anchorage, Alaska, where the travelers will be rescreened for the virus. Hospitals are prepared to treat or quarantine people who may be infected. Then the plane is scheduled to fly to Ontario, California.

A Japanese chartered flight carrying 206 evacuees from Wuhan landed early Wednesday at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

The British government is warning against “all but essential travel” to mainland China amid the outbreak of the new type of coronavirus.