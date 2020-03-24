China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province
In this March 23, 2020 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers disinfect a subway train in preparation for the restoration of public transport in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei province. China's health ministry says Wuhan has now gone several consecutive days without a new infection, showing the effectiveness of draconian travel restrictions that are slowly being relaxed around the country. (Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP) less
Photo: Xiao Yijiu, AP
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are lifting a lockdown in most of its virus-hit Hubei province.
People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight Tuesday.
Restrictions on the hardest-hit city of Wuhan will remain until April 8.