China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are lifting a lockdown in most of its virus-hit Hubei province.

People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight Tuesday.

Restrictions on the hardest-hit city of Wuhan will remain until April 8.