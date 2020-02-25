China reports 508 more virus cases, lower increase in deaths

Office workers wearing protective face masks take their lunch break in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. China says it is postponing its most important political meeting of the year because of the outbreak of the new virus. less Office workers wearing protective face masks take their lunch break in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. China says it is postponing its most important political meeting of the year because of the outbreak of the ... more Photo: Andy Wong, AP Photo: Andy Wong, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close China reports 508 more virus cases, lower increase in deaths 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

BEIJING (AP) — China reported 508 new cases Tuesday in an outbreak of a viral illness that has spread to the Middle East and Europe.

Another 71 deaths were reported, 68 of them in the city of Wuhan, where the epidemic has been concentrated.

The updates bring mainland China's totals to 77,658 cases and 2,663 deaths.

After large increases in COVID-19 cases in other countries, the World Heath Organization said the virus had the potential to cause a pandemic but wasn't one yet.

“The past few weeks has demonstrated just how quickly a new virus can spread around the world and cause widespread fear and disruption,” WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

But “for the moment we’re not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus,” he said.