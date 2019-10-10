Alaska doctor, nurse charged with vast opioid distribution

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska doctor and nurse practitioner face federal charges of illegally distributing millions of opioid doses to patients that resulted in addiction, overdoses and deaths.

The Alaska U.S. attorney announced Wednesday that 48-year-old Jessica Joyce Spayd and 74-year-old Lavern Davidhizar were arrested for providing opioids to patients who did not medically require them.

Spayd is an advanced nurse practitioner and owner of Eagle River Wellness who is charged with distribution of narcotic substances resulting in death.

Davidhizar is a physician at Family Medical Clinic in Soldotna who is charged with distribution of a scheduled controlled substance.

Authorities say Spayd distributed more than 4 million doses of opioid narcotics to 450 patients between 2014 and 2019.

Authorities say Davidhizar prescribed more than 700,000 narcotic pills between 2017 and 2019.

