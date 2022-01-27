Youngkin faces criticism from Dems over schools 'tipline'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing a mounting backlash from Democratic lawmakers and some teachers and parents during his first month in office as word spread about an email address his administration set up to solicit concerns about schools.
Youngkin, a political newcomer who campaigned heavily on education and a promise to give parents more sway in their children’s curriculums, promoted the email address in an interview with a conservative radio host earlier in the week.