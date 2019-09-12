Yale appoints alumna as new dean of medical school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has appointed an alumna to be the new dean for its School of Medicine.

President Peter Salovey announced Thursday that Dr. Nancy Brown, who currently serves as chair of the Department of Medicine at Vanderbilt University, will take the job on Feb. 1, pending approval from Yale's board of trustees.

Brown received a degree in molecular biophysics and biochemistry at Yale and earned her medical degree at Harvard University.

She takes over from Dr. Robert Alpern, who announced last year that he would not be seeking a fourth five-year term as dean.