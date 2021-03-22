Wyoming lawmakers seek solutions to K-12 funding shortfalls

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are working on competing proposals to address a projected $300 million shortfall in K-12 education funding over the next two years — and are looking to solutions for a longer-term deficit in school funding.

The state's rainy day fund of about $1.3 billion is available to cover the short-term shortfall. But House legislators are working on a bill that would phase in cuts of about $68 million over the next three years, and a Senate proposal would cut $130 million from the school finance model, The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports.