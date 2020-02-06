Woman injured in hit-and-run near Drake University has died

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman who was hit last week by a car near Drake University in Des Moines has died, police said.

Stephanie Markert, 71, died a week after being hit near the Drake University campus, the Des Moines Register reported. First responders found Markert in the street with critical injuries on Jan. 30. Markert had been the house mother for Delta Gamma sorority at Drake, police said.

Witnesses told police Markert had been hit by a sport utility vehicle that fled the scene and was abandoned a short distance down the street. The witnesses said a man got out of the SUV and into a minivan, then drove away.

Police are still searching for a man they want to question in the crash and have issued a material witness warrant for 41-year-old Isaias Flores-Morales of Des Moines.

The Drake community plans to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night in memory of Markert.