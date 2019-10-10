Wisconsin forward Micah Potter must sit out semester

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The NCAA has denied a request for junior forward Micah Potter to play during the fall semester after transferring from Ohio State two days before the season opener last November.

The 6-foot-9 Potter, who has not competed in regular-season games since the 2017-18 season, will be eligible to play beginning Dec. 21 against Milwaukee.

Potter dealt with ankle injuries his first two years. The Ohio native appeared in 59 games with 16 starts for the Buckeyes, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46%.

"I'm disappointed in the decision from the NCAA," Potter said Thursday in a statement released by Wisconsin. "I tried to stay at Ohio State through a coaching change, but ultimately felt it was in my best interest to find a new opportunity. In doing so, I have already sat out a full season of competition. I don't understand why I am being punished additionally for doing what is encouraged of a student-athlete. The penalty of a third semester to what I have already sat out seems unjust."

Badgers coach Greg Gard agreed.

"Micah has done everything asked of a student-athlete, including sticking it out for an entire season with a new coaching staff at Ohio State and he has acclimated remarkably well to our academics and our campus," he said. "It feels unfair to ask him to sit three semesters. Student-athletes have such a limited window to compete as it is, it's a shame that he is being denied some of this opportunity and valuable time."

Wisconsin opens the season Nov. 5 against Saint Mary's in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

