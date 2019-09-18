Wichita State, Kansas State plan satellite nursing program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University and Kansas State are hoping to offer a satellite nursing program in Manhattan.

The program would allow Kansas State students to earn a three-year bachelor's of science from the College of Health and Human Sciences. And, if they are accepted, students could also complete a two-year bachelor's of science in nursing through Wichita State on the Manhattan campus.

The program is intended to address a nursing shortage in Kansas.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Kansas State signed a memorandum of understanding last month. That starts the planning phase leading up to seeking the Kansas State Board of Nursing's approval for the program.

John Buckwalter, dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, said the program will attract students who would have attended Kansas State if it had a nursing program.

