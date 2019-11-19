White supremacist manifesto reportedly shared at Syracuse U

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say they are investigating reports that a white supremacist manifesto was posted online and shared at a Syracuse University library.

The reports Tuesday that a manifesto was posted online and airdropped to several cellphones comes as the upstate New York college investigates a series of recent racist episodes.

Police from the university, the city and state and the FBI are investigating the origin of the document. Police say there appears to be no direct threat.

Chancellor Kent Syverud on Sunday suspended one fraternity along with social events for the others after a black student complained she was verbally harassed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday criticized Syverud’s handling of the cases and called on the college to immediately bring in a monitor to investigate.